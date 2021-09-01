Aleix Espargaró’s third-place finish at the Silverstone GP has boosted the morale of the entire Aprilia team. A result that they had been waiting for ever since 2015, when the Italian manufacturer first landed in the world championship. Max Biaggi had this to say about the latest milestone: “Aprilia is a brand that was taking on the Japanese giants right from the early days and now, in the modern era, it’s back in the game, having created a RS-GP that is not only beautiful but ultra high-performance too”.

“They know how to build bikes in Noale”

For Max, Aleix Espargaró’s result is the fruit of hard work on the part of the entire team and the Italian was quick to share his joy in a Facebook post: “Standing out in today’s MotoGP is not at all easy. There are six manufacturers, and the rider pool is extremely competitive, so just a few tenths can mean you're outside the points zone. But they know how to build bikes in Noale, they have an unbridled passion that has always allowed them to stand out in racing. And when they get serious in Aprilia, that’s when the greatest dreams become a reality”.

A wonderful MotoGP chapter

Biaggi, who has won three 250 world championships and two SBK titles with Aprilia, goes on to trace the history of the Veneto manufacturer: “They dominated in the two-stroke era, and then threw themselves into SBK with my beloved RSV4, an innovative project that still sets a benchmark in the category more than ten years on, and now there’s this wonderful MotoGP chapter. The arrival of Massimo Rivola has marked the start of a new era. His mentality has brought what was missing, allowing Romano Albesiano and all the Aprilia technicians to fully express themselves. And the result is a bike that, right from its debut, has shown to be born under a lucky star”.

Aleix and Maverick, the 2022 golden couple

Lastly, Max touches on the riders themselves, both Aleix Espargaró and his future team-mate Maverick Viñales, who is currently testing with the RS-GP at Misano: “Aleix has done a great job over the last few years, without ever losing heart, and now Maverick’s arrival will allow us to have one of the strongest teams in 2022. I bet on Aprilia, I’ve done so in the past and never regretted it”.

Translated by Heather Watson

