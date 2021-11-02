The Algarve race weekend is just around the corner and Lorenzo Baldassarri wants to be ready for the Moto2 race. The MV Agusta Forward Racing rider has met another (let's say former) rider who was able to win something like fifteen world titles, a certain Giacomo Agostini.

As the cover image so clearly depicts, both riders were very pleased to meet each other, Balda Attack and Mino smiling for the camera that immortalised the stars as they exchanged gadgets and autographs.

Lorenzo also climbed aboard the MV Agusta – complete with number 1 plate, less ‘fashionable’ in today’s championships – tucking himself in behind the front fairing just as he does with his own bike. Baldassarri will now carry the motivation that a day with the most successful ever rider offers into the upcoming Portimao-Valencia doubleheader.

An intense season finale for the MV Agusta pairing

Following the two back-to-back rounds on Iberian soil, the world championship will take a short break before 2022. With a ban on testing during December and as manufacturers prepare their 2022 models, the intermediate class will be back on track towards the end of winter/beginning of spring.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, currently thirtieth with three championship points, will have a chance to build on his 2021 performance at Portimao and Valencia. He and Simone Corsi – twenty-third with 16 points – make up the MV Agusta pairing fielded by Forward Racing, a young and enthusiastic team.

The most prestigious brand on the grid is represented by the F2 complete with Triumph engine, the British three-cylinder supplied to every team in the series. The tyres are Dunlop and the riders both Italian, Lorenzo from San Severino Marche, Simone from Rome.

Translated by Heather Watson

MotoGP Algarve: Marquez to miss Portimao following a training injury