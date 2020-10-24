Gli inglesi, si sa, sono tipi tosti e capaci di correre in qualsiasi situazione, anche da infortunati o acciaccati. Ne sa qualcosa Scott Redding, che ha disputato le tre gare all’Estoril con un vistoso ematoma sul piede destro, cortesia della caduta in Superpole nel suo primo giro lanciato.

L’inglese di Ducati, a quasi una settimana di distanza dalla fine del Mondiale Superbike, ha rivelato attraverso i social i postumi della caduta di sabato, pubblicandone anche la sequenza.

Il post social

Sulla pagina Facebook e sul profilo Instagram del vice campione del Mondo Superbike è apparso questo post: “Combattiamo sempre fino alla fine. Se si guarda a fondo nel round finale della SBK si può vedere quando un pilota sta mostrando cuore e determinazione. Sabato in Superpole ho subito una brutta caduta, che mi ha portato a partire dall’ultima posizione in griglia. Con dolore alla gamba sono riuscito a raggiungere la decima posizione in pochi giri, poi c'è stato un guasto al motore, probabilmente a causa della caduta".

"Nella Superpole Race sono dovuto ripartire dall'ultima posizione, ho lottato fino alla sesta posizione nei 10 giri di gara. In Gara 2 finalmente sono partito dalla sesta posizione in griglia. Alcune persone mi hanno detto 'se hai troppo dolore fermati..'. Ho detto che sarei salito sul podio nell'ultima gara della stagione. Quindi, a causa di un sacco di dolore alla gamba, non essendo in grado di spingere le pedane come volevo, ho dovuto stringere i denti per 21 giri duri. Alla fine, salire sul podio è stato fantastico per me e fantastico per il mio team Aruba.it Racing! Combatteremo sempre fino alla fine a prescindere. Siamo guerrieri, ce la faremo”.

