Gli inglesi, si sa, sono tipi tosti e capaci di correre in qualsiasi situazione, anche da infortunati o acciaccati. Ne sa qualcosa Scott Redding, che ha disputato le tre gare all’Estoril con un vistoso ematoma sul piede destro, cortesia della caduta in Superpole nel suo primo giro lanciato.
L’inglese di Ducati, a quasi una settimana di distanza dalla fine del Mondiale Superbike, ha rivelato attraverso i social i postumi della caduta di sabato, pubblicandone anche la sequenza.
Sulla pagina Facebook e sul profilo Instagram del vice campione del Mondo Superbike è apparso questo post: “Combattiamo sempre fino alla fine. Se si guarda a fondo nel round finale della SBK si può vedere quando un pilota sta mostrando cuore e determinazione. Sabato in Superpole ho subito una brutta caduta, che mi ha portato a partire dall’ultima posizione in griglia. Con dolore alla gamba sono riuscito a raggiungere la decima posizione in pochi giri, poi c'è stato un guasto al motore, probabilmente a causa della caduta".
"Nella Superpole Race sono dovuto ripartire dall'ultima posizione, ho lottato fino alla sesta posizione nei 10 giri di gara. In Gara 2 finalmente sono partito dalla sesta posizione in griglia. Alcune persone mi hanno detto 'se hai troppo dolore fermati..'. Ho detto che sarei salito sul podio nell'ultima gara della stagione. Quindi, a causa di un sacco di dolore alla gamba, non essendo in grado di spingere le pedane come volevo, ho dovuto stringere i denti per 21 giri duri. Alla fine, salire sul podio è stato fantastico per me e fantastico per il mio team Aruba.it Racing! Combatteremo sempre fino alla fine a prescindere. Siamo guerrieri, ce la faremo”.
We will always fight until the end. If you look deeply into the final round of @worldsbk you can see when a rider is showing heart and determination. Saturday QP I suffered a huge crash, which lead me to start last position on the grid. With pain in my leg I fought my way to p10 in a few laps then there was an engine failure, probably due to the crash. Super pole race I had to start again from last position, I fought my way to p6 in the 10Lap dash. Race 2 I finally got to start from P6 on the grid. Some people told me “If you have too much pain you can stop early in the race..” I said I will go for a podium in the final race of the season. So through a lot of pain in my leg not being able to push on the foot peg as I wanted, I had to bite on my gum shield for 21 hard laps. In the end to finish on the podium was great for me and great for my @aruba.it_racing team! We will always fight until the very end regardless. We are warriors, we will succeed. - Huge thank you to all my fans, sponsors, family, management @michaelbartholemy and friends for this 2020 season! - @monsterenergy @mucoff @mucoff.moto @shark_helmets @robuslighting_ @spidi_on_track @bischoff_scheck_ag @storck.bikes @ducatieyewear @mondotticagroup @xsguard @xpdboots @essenceofnature2019 @rebootsrecovery @rotorbike @fizikofficial @crankbrothers @ducati @sakartdesign
